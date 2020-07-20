Entertainment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

Lack of resources affecting female artistes in Ghana – Sista Afia

Ghanaian music sensation, Sista Afia

Ghanaian music sensation, Sista Afia, has said Ghanaian female musicians are not making the needed impact on the continent due to lack of resources.



Nigerian female artistes have over the past years dominated the Africa music circles with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Simi, Yemi Alade and Sinach making significant impact across the globe; only a few Ghanaian female artistes including their male counterparts have been able to hit the top list of various African music charts.



In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Sista Afia said the Nigerian music setting was well resourced which had helped them thrive with their works in Africa and beyond.



“Ghanaian female musicians are doing what they can at the moment. When it comes to vocal delivery, songwriting and stage performances, Ghana has me, Efya, Freda Rhymez and more to boast of".



“The thing is, the Nigerians have the resources which include investors, connections, support and music exposure than Ghanaian musicians,” she said.



However, the Weather hitmaker was highly optimistic about how Ghanaian female artistes could match up with their counterparts in other countries in future.



“We are progressing each and every day. Recently my new song with Victor AD is one of the biggest songs in Nigeria and Cameroon. I had a call from a top international musician who wants to remix his song with me.



“We are getting there gradually just that the pace is a bit slow. We will get there and we hope we (female musicians) get that positive support from the media and everyone,” she said.



Sista Afia, who is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s hottest female singers at the moment, is set to release another hit single with Stonebwoy soon.

