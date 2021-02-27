Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV

play videoNana Ama McBrown is the host United Showbiz on UTV

Ghana’s favourite Saturday night entertainment show on UTV, the United Showbiz comes your way again today.



Nana Ama McBrown together with her regular panellist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo Will be hosting Efya, Dope Nation and Adelaide De Seer.



Adelaide De Seer is visually impaired but sings very well.



Even though she cannot see with her eyes, Adelaide believes that she sees with her mind.



She recently collaborated with Dope Nation on a song.



Tonight’s show will have live performances from the musicians.



Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:







