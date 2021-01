Entertainment of Saturday, 16 January 2021

LIVESTREAMED: United Showbiz with Nana McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown with her guests on United Showbiz

Ghana’s favourite actress cum TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown is playing host tonight to some entertainment personalities on her weekly entertainment show United Showbiz on UTV.



The guest for tonight's show includes; Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, Mzbel, Kofi Asamoah and A Plus.



Artiste Manager Bulldog, however, is absent from today's show.



Watch live today's edition of the United ShowBiz below:





