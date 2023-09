Entertainment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

United Showbiz on UTV is live with hostess MzGee fielding questions to her guests on the weekly entertainment roundup programme.



Her guests for this week are the following:



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo



Bullgod



Ola Michael



Ashes and



McYaa Yeboah



Watch the livestream below: