Kwesi Arthur hints on winning a Grammy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian hiphop artiste and rapper, Kwesi Arthur has indicated that he might be winning a Grammy award soon.



According to him, this is something he has been dreaming about and it is currently one of the things he is hoping to achieve.



In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show he said, “I know I will win it with music but I don’t know of the genre. The first ever VGMA I won meant the most to me because I grew up watching the VGMAs”.



Noting some memories he still has about the past awards show since he was young, he said, “when VIP won the artiste of the year, when Sarkodie, Samini, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale all won, I was following”.



He advised upcoming artistes who looked up to him to always be themselves because, “there can only be one you so keep going even when you feel like giving up and nothing is working”.



Kwesi also used the opportunity to say thank you to all who have been supporting his music, “you keep me going” he added.