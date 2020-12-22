Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole and others join Quamina MP to mourn his late dad

Quamina MP was traveling with his father when the accident occurred

A one-week commemoration was held in honour of the Ghanaian rapper’s father who died after a road accident a few weeks. Mr Fiifi Amonoo Buckman aka Bongo was travelling with his son from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred.



Quamina MP came out unhurt but sadly his father passed on later after his critical condition. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened in November.



Paying tribute to his father, the ‘Amanfour Girls’ rapper described him as his ‘hero’ when he announced the date for his one-week commemoration.



“My Dad’s one-week observation comes off on 17th December 2020 at Mankessim. Thank you for your continuous show of love and support. BONGO FOREVER MY HERO,” he wrote in a post shared on Saturday, December 12.

