Music of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Kweku Greene set to release ‘Famous’ official video on Saturday

Musician Kweku Greene

Ghanaian afro-fusion sensation, Kweku Greene has announced the release date for the video for his trending uptempo afro-fusion song, ‘Famous’.



Buzzing on radio and enjoying spotlights on major music charts, ‘Famous’ will be released worldwide on Saturday 29th August 2020.



The singer posted a video teaser of his song ‘Famous’ on his social media platforms captioned "Official video for my debut single famous drops this Saturday. I can’t wait. Cap famous on all platforms."



The video was shot and directed by PKMI.



In ‘Famous’, Kweku Greene talks about faithfulness; the act of staying by your man even when he’s broke rather than abandoning him and later hail him when he finally makes it. Just like his other hit freestyles, he depicts such distinctive songwriting skills as a compliment to his singing prowess.



The veneration of future legends is essential to the growth of the creative industry and at this moment, Kweku Greene deserves all the accolades as he keeps staggering numbers on both the video and audio of ‘Famous’, a feat that is not achieved, usually by the many established artistes in Ghana.



With his unique way of singing, Kweku Greene, who started garnering numbers and attention on social media, is elevating his craft and popularity, in such a short space of time.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.