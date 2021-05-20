Kwame Yeboah wins Instrumentalist of the Year at 39th IRAWMA

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kwame Yeboah beat four others to win the Instrumentalist of the Year award at the 39th IRAWMA



• Three other Ghanaians - Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, DJ Switch - were also among the winners



• IRAWMA recognises and celebrates people's contribution to reggae and world music



Ghanaian musician, guitarist, keyboardist, producer, recording engineer Kwame Yeboah has been adjudged the Instrumentalist of the Year at the 39th edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA).



The renowned instrumentalist who is a member of Osibisa and has worked with accomplished musicians including Music Maestro Kojo Antwi beat competition from Jamaican hand-drummer and percussionist Bongo Herman; Jamaican saxophonist Dean Ivanhoe Fraser; Jamaican duo Sly & Robbie; and Kubix to win the award.



The event was held on May 16, 2021.



Aside from Kwame Yeboah, three other Ghanaian showbiz personalities won awards. Shatta Wale was adjudged Best Virtual Entertainer of the Year award, beating Agent Sasco, Beenie Man & Bounty Killer (Verzuz), Buju Banton and Capleton to win the award.



Rapper Sarkodie beat Beenie Man vs Bounty (Verzuz Battle), Rebel Salute and Reggae Sumfest to win the Best Virtual Showcase/Concert award for his Black Love Concert which was held in August 2020 at the Black Stars Square.



Teen disc jockey DJ Switch also won the Best Young Entertainer award. She beat DJ Whitney, Kailash and Wayne J.



The International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), established in 1982, acknowledges and honours the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artistes, including songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.



Produced by Martin’s International, the IRAWMA has been staged in many major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, New York as well as Port of Spain, Trinidad and both Montego Bay and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.



"The impetus behind the IRAWMA is its commitment to promoting greater participation and acceptance of Reggae, Caribbean and World Music, internationally," organisers say.



This year’s event saw Reggae music legend Ziggy Marley inducted into the International Reggae and World Music Awards Hall of Fame as well as being the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.