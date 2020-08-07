Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Kwame Gyan 'schools' Serwaa Amihere what serious journalists do before interviews

Communications Expert, Kwame Gyan has schooled GHOne TV’s Serwaa Amihere on what serious journalists do before they meet their interviewees.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Kwame emphasized that Serwaa Amihere did not prepare towards her interview with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



He disclosed that serious journalists sometimes decline or postpone interviews when they feel unprepared.



This is the second time that Kwame Gyan is scolding the GHOne Presenter following her interview which has been described as an interview gone wrong.



In his earlier statement, the Communications Expert advised Serwaa to use the same effort she puts in her looks before her TV shows into research.



Serwaa Amihere, who was clearly not happy about Kwame’s comment questioned if he talked about her looks.



However, many of her critics asserted she didn’t conduct thorough research on her choice of questions she lined up to ask the minister who has a journalistic background.



