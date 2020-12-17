Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kwadwo Safo Jnr celebrates son's birthday

Kwadwo Safo Jnr and son, Jayden

Today, December 17, 2020, happens to be the birthday of the first son of Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, and to celebrate the day, he has shared photos of his son, Jayden on social media.



Jayden, who happens to be the only child from Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s marriage with popular actress Juliet Ibrahim turned 10-years-old today.



The Kantanka CEO in two separate posts seen on his Instagram page shared photos of his son and added sweet captions.



Sharing the photo, Kwadwo Safo recounted how he had to leave an exam he was writing at GIMPA after the news of Jayden’s birth got to him. He also prayed for wisdom and strength for his boy while expressing love for him.



“Eiii it feels like just yesterday when I walked out of the exam room in GIMPA. 10 years eeii. Time really flies. Happy birthday, Kofi. May this day bring everything your good heart really desires. U already born with a diamond spoon. I pray for nothing but wisdom and strength. Love u soo much my boy,” he wrote.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

In the second post Kwadwo Safo Jnr made, he was captured sitting with his son, Jayden as they posed for the camera.Captioning the second photo, Kwadwo Safo described his son as someone who looks like his younger brother and wondered where the boy is running to.