'Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is broke' – Nhyiraba Kojo fires back

Ghanaian musician, Nhyiraba Kojo has described award-winning comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win as broke and selfish in an interview he granted Bryt TV.



Nhyiraba Kojo made this assertion as he addresses concerns as to why he was so irritated that the Wezzy Empire boss failed to come to the birthday party he organized for him.



Speaking to MC Yaa Yeboah, he disclosed that he was angry about Lilwin‘s failure to attend the birthday party because it was the actor himself who requested such a gesture.



Nhyiraba Kojo also disclosed that the kind gesture he did for Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin during the shoot of his TV series ‘Cocoa Season’ was another thing he thought could have made the actor come to the party he organized for him.



In the end, Nhyiraba Kojo insisted that Lilwin is very broke now and on top of it all, a very selfish human being who cares only about himself.



