Kwadwo Akwaboah to be buried on Sept. 30

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The final funeral rites of highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah will come off on Saturday, September 30, in his hometown of Trede, in the Ashanti region.



There will be a wake keeping on Friday, September 29 at Trede. The body will lie in state in his family house at Trede on Saturday, September 30.



However, the mortal remains will be moved to Heroes Park, Kumasi Sports Stadium for the burial service and subsequently, taken back to Trede for burial.



The Thanksgiving service will also be on Sunday, October 1, still at Trede.



According to the deceased’s son, Akwaboah Jnr, he has sent out invitations to a number of musicians, including Kojo Antwi, Oheneba Kissi, Daddy Lumba, Amakye Dede, Akosua Adjepong, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, and he is looking forward to having them come to mourn with him and his family on the day.



Akwaboah Jnr announced the death of his father on his social media pages on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of his father with the caption: “RIP DADDY”.



Kwadwo Akwaboah passed away at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the age of 60.



The respected musician was a talented guitarist, producer, and keyboardist. He worked with some of Ghana’s great musicians, including Kojo Antwi, Rex Omar, the late Nana Kwame Ampadu, Jewel Ackah and C.K. Mann.



He also played in his late father, Master Bob Kwabena Akwaboah Snr.’s Akwaboah International Band, Marriot Band and Oheneba Ntim Barima Band.



Some of the songs he is known for are Awerekyekyere, Face To Face and Hini Me.