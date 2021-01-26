Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Kwabena Kwabena will soon become a prophet – Ohemaa Mercy

Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Gospel Musician, Ohemaa Mercy has prophesied that high life singer Kwabena Kwabena will one day be a prophet of God.



According to Ohemaa Mercy, Kwabena Kwabena is not the ordinary musician we see, and you only get to know this when you get very close to him.



The high life singer is said to have a very strong biblical background as his parents were both ministers of God.



Ohemaa Mercy said this during an interview with Fiifi Prat on Accra-based Kingdom FM.



Fiifi Prat also added his voice to this by saying that Martha Ankoma also said the same thing when she came for an interview.



