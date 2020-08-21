Entertainment of Friday, 21 August 2020

Kwabena Kwabena replies Sonnie Badu after his message to Stonebwoy

Multiple award-winning International Gospel singer and songwriter Sonnie Badu, has commended dancehall artiste Stonebwoy for apologizing over a misunderstanding that resulted in an assault on Angelo, Sarkodie’s manager.



In a video, Stonebwoy said: “A few days ago at the recording of my own brother’s event, The Black Love Concert with Sarkodie, we all went out there to show love. We were all in high spirit to make sure we achieve greatness. There was a little misunderstanding with Angel his manager.



“I will use this opportunity to apologize again and say a very big sorry to Angelo and by extension to Sarkodie.”



Meanwhile, Sarkodie has accepted his apology but not without expressing his disappointment.



Sonnie Badu's message



Sonnie Badu on Friday, 21st August 2020 took to his IG (Instagram) saying:



You did amazing apologizing. In life, you take lessons and you move on to become better ...



For now, all that matters is your wife, kids and career... I am praying for you Stone, for who God has blessed, no man curses ... it shall be well with you .. if God be for you who can be against you ...



Pay no one attention ... stay focused .. @stonebwoyb



Kwabena Kwabena response



However, highlife Singer, Kwabena Kwabena thinks the message should not be for only one person



He wrote:



Osofo @sonniebaduuk I think all of them need your prayer and support. Jesus Christ taught us to love even our enemies. So no sides here ????????????????



Stonebwoy's thank you



Meanwhile, Stonebwoy also replied saying:



Thanks PAPA ????????! You see beyond the physical thanks for your prayers and guidance and advice.





