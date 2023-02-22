Kusi Boateng suit: 'Ablakwa is to be served through speaker' - Dafeamekpor

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

The court has directed the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, to serve the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in the contempt case through the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, as Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has said.



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, appeared in court today, February 21, 2023, to answer contempt charges brought against him by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.



Justice Charles Gyamfi of the High Court was in charge of the case. He put it on hold until the application for contempt could be served in person to Ablakwa.



In an interview with the media after court proceedings, South Dayi lawmaker Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor said the court has directed the Plaintiff to do the appropriate thing by having him served as constitutionally provided through the Speaker of Parliament.



“When that is done, then the processes that we have elected to file as a matter of consequence can rely on it to file further processes as a result of proper service.” Until that is done there is no matter,” Dafeamekpor added.



Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Deputy Minority Leader, Armah Kofi Buah, who was also in court to support Ablakwa, questioned Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng’s absence in court.



He insinuated that the Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, is running away from his own suit against a North Tongu Member of Parliament.



“You should have seen Mr. Adu Gyamfi in court, but instead, you know who was in court?” The man who was fighting for the right thing for Ghana, Okudzeto Ablakwa.



“The people of Ghana are committed to supporting all the right things he is fighting for.” The Minority in Parliament stands strongly behind him. Today, we went to court and it was obvious that the people who took us to court are running away from their own application.”



“This is really a victory for the people of Ghana. We are very clear in our mind, we are going to stand by Okudzeto Ablakwa and fight for the right thing for the people of Ghana,” the lawmaker added.