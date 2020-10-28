Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: GNA

Kurl Songx releases 'snapchat' video with beautiful Ghanaian fabric on display

Sensational Afro-pop artiste Kurl Songx has released a video of his new hit single "Snapchat" which features award-winning rapper, Medikal.



Directed by DKAMF Media and sponsored by Ghanaian textile giants, GTP, the entrancing video captures colourful costumes as well as beautiful cinematography in a perfectly synchronised masterpiece.



The video already seems like a strong contender for the music video of the year as well as the best collaboration with both artistes showcasing the ruthless lyrical vibes in the song.



The song produced by Chensee Beatz has racked over 60,000 streams and is among the top hits in the country.



The new single is available across various digital streaming platforms.



Signed onto the Black Eagle Record Label, Kurl Songx continues to churn out some massive tunes and has many hit songs including "Jennifer Lomotey", "Feeling", "Whistle", among others.

