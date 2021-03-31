You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 31Article 1220539

Music of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Kumi Guitar shares new song ‘Kro Kro Me’ featuring Shatta Wale

Singer Kumi Guitar and Shatta Wale play videoSinger Kumi Guitar and Shatta Wale

Ghanaian artiste, Kumi Guitar, has released a new song titled ‘Kro Kro Me.’

The song features dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. The official visualiser video of the song produced by Poka Studios has also been released.

Kumi Guitar, born Nana Yaw Kumi is signed to Zylofon Music. He won ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ at the 2018 3Music Awards.

The Highlife musician has a host of songs to his credit including, 'Betweener", "Problem", "Bring into Two", "Dream".

