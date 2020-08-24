Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

Kufuor and the NPP government collapsed Concert Party – Mr. Beautiful

Veteran actor, Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clement Bonney popularly known as Mr. Beautiful, is accusing former President John Agyekum Kufuor of collapsing one of Ghana’s best comedy show 'Key Soap Concert Party' during his tenure as President.



He also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party as a political party that does not show any keen interest in the entertainment industry.



“When President Kufuor came he collapsed Concert Party. Do you know what he did? When Former President Kufuor took over, he appointed a certain woman called Eva Lokko at GBC”, Mr. Beautiful said in a panel discussion on UTV's United Showbiz.



He argued that, after the first President Kwame Nkrumah established Ghana Films, the only government which took the industry serious was Kutu Acheampong who housed some film actors and producers.



He added that, former President, Jerry John Rawlings, also contributed by building the National Theatre.



He claimed that Madam Eva Naa Marley Lokko after assuming her position as the Director-General of GBC doubled the sponsorship money for Concert Party and that made the main sponsor for the programme lose interest and left the scene.



Mr. Beautiful on the show pointed out that, though Former President Kufuor was not directly connected with the collapse of the show, Eva Lokko’s actions must be attributed to the president at the time.



Key Soap Concert Party showed on GTV in the 90s and early 2000s was one of the best TV comedy shows in Ghana as moral lessons were well captured.



The programme also saw the rise of actors and comedians like Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Bob Santo, Mr. Beautiful himself among others.

