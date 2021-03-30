Kuami Eugene reveals why he can never get a tattoo or wear earrings

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene says tattoos and earrings are a no-no for him.



According to the 24-year-old singer, the reason for his position is his conservative mother who is very particular about his looks and its conformity to social norms.



“I can’t do tattoo, I am sorry. I can’t pierce and I can’t go extreme because of my mom,” he stated in a recent interview sighted by GhanaWeb.



Eugene who currently spots braided hair, added that people should not be surprised if they see him without it as his mother at any point can get rid of it.



“This one (the hairstyle), don’t be shocked if I wake up one morning and it’s off. She can come and cut everything off when she feels like,” he stated.



Kuami Eugene has on a number of occasions spoken about the influence his mother wields over him.