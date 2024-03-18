Kuami Eugene involved in an accident

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Ghanaian musician Kuame Eugene has been involved in a motor accident at the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest.



He rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



A reporter at the scene arranged for a vehicle to transport him and another passenger to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



He also called the Achimota Police to the scene.



Speaking to the media, the journalist said, "I was behind them, so I stopped and rushed to rescue them; that was when I realized it was Kuame Eugene. He had a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand."



He also explained that the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it.



He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was extremely dark due to poor lighting, while the tipper truck also lacked tail light, thereby worsening visibility.































