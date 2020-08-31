Entertainment of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Kuami Eugene didn’t deserve Artiste of the Year – Guru

Guru

After crying foul over the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Guru has said Kuami Eugene did not deserve to win the artiste of the year.



The ‘Lapaz Toyota’ hitmaker has been ranting online after the 21st VGMA was held.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Guru stated that the true winner of the artiste of the year was snubbed.



To him, Sarkodie deserved to win the ultimate (artiste of the year) and not Kuami Eugene.



The musician, who was shocked about the turn of event, revealed he threw his support to Sarkodie, hoping that he would win.



He urged the organizers and the winner to give the award back to the Sarkcess Music boss.



However, Guru congratulated Kuami Eugene for winning.



