Kuami Eugene Finally explains why he couldn’t confront Sarkodie

Kuami Eugene has been devastated ever since the full version of song he feautured with Sarkodie turned out to be a campaign song for the incumbent NPP Government.



He made it clear that he was deceived because he had no intentions of endorsing any political party.



The Lynx Entertainment signee in an interview with MzGee on 3FM has disclosed the reason he couldn’t directly confront Sarkodie after he realised the song was nothing but a campaign song for NPP.



According to Kuami Eugene, he doesn’t have a close relationship with Sarkodie which will enable him to pick a phone and communicate with him.



While they were working towards the production of the song, Eugene said he only communicated with Sarkodie’s manager Angel Town.



Kuami Eugene emphasized that most of the communication was done through the management of both artistes hence he had no idea it was a for a different agenda.



Even though Sarkodie has come out to state in a Tweet that it’s not a campaign message for NPP, a lot of Ghanaians feel he was trying to divert attention.





