Krymi discloses how he left civil engineering to pursue music

Gone are the days when musicians were considered as failures with no academic qualifications or prospects and were assumed to be block-headed.



In recent times, the Ghanaian music scene has attracted a host of individuals from different professional backgrounds including medicine, academia and now engineering.



Highly Spiritual signee and budding vocalist, Krymi, born Henry Nuamah has disclosed that he studied Civil Engineering in school and worked in the field before deciding to venture into music on a full-time basis.



Speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ with DJ Adviser, the musician said, “I learnt Civil Engineering in school and practised for a while but music is a deeper passion I have and I decided to pursue it full time.”



He noted that he loved to sing whilst working as an engineer back then and was told by his boss that he (Kyrmi) sang better than some people he (the boss) had heard. “My boss advised me to sing and I told him I will stop work to pursue music fully.”



Krymi pointed out that musicians are smart individuals and the stereotype placed on them as ‘dumb’ should cease.



“Musicians are smart and that is why they can write music for one to appreciate,” he said.



Krymi is out with a new single titled, ‘So Damn Fine.’

