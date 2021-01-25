Kotoko lost to Aduana despite Sarkodie’s half time pep talk

Entertainment of Monday, 25 January 2021

Musician Sarkodie was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to watch the Week 10 Premier League fixture between Kotoko and Aduana Stars.



He showed up in the Asante Kotoko dressing room at half time to motivate the players at the time the score was goalless.



The ‘visit’ was to motivate the players. He had gone around the room giving each player a fist bump.



“The extra push go be say, my money dey on you guys; I believe you. If you go in second half, give me more goals, I don’t want just some one – nil. Make you give them like four (goals)…,” he told the squad.



On the match, Kotoko suffered their first defeat at home, missing the chance to go top of the league table after losing to Aduana Stars by a lone goal.



Samuel Bio’s goal separated the two sides in the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.



Samuel Bio broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute as the visitors took the lead. Aduana Stars held on to the lead to record their first away win of the season.



