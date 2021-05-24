Kontihene should provide evidence for claiming I slept with his girlfriend – Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

A couple of months ago, Ghanaian musician Kontihene made several allegations against fellow musician Kwabena Kwabena for sleeping with his own cousin and also snatching and sleeping with his girlfriend which resulted in the break of their friendship.



But reacting to the said allegations made by Kontihene during an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Kwabena Kwabena urged Kontihene to provide an evidence to substantiate his claims.



The 'Bie Kwan' hit maker asserted that despite the fact that he has no problem with Kontihene, sometimes some people just peddle falsehood against people to achieve an objectives, therefore that was exactly the case of his “brother” when he made those false accusations against him.



Watch video below:



