Kojo Antwi, other top celebrities who have been nominated and won a BET

The prestigious BET Awards was set up to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements of musical talents in the African-American space in the United States.



The awards ceremony started recognizing African music from 2010, with awards given to African artistes in a special category known as 'Best International Act'.



Ghanaian artistes have consistently made their mark on the international music scene, and their talent and creativity have not gone unnoticed.



From legendary artistes to emerging stars, Ghana's music industry has made a profound impact on the global stage.



Here, GhanaWeb takes a look at Ghanaian musicians who have earned BET Award nominations, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the music industry:



1. Kojo Antwi - 2010



Kojo Antwi, renowned for his soulful melodies, received a BET Award nomination in the Best International Act category in 2010. His nomination underscored his influential status as a trailblazer in Ghanaian music.



2. D'Black - 2011



D Black, known for his versatile style, was the second Ghanaian act to be nominated at the BET Awards in 2011, marking a significant moment for Ghana's hip-hop scene.



3. Sarkodie - 2012 (Won), 2014, 2015, 2019(Won)



Sarkodie, celebrated for his lyrical prowess, represented Ghana in 2012 and made history by winning the first-ever BET Award for the nation. He further made history again by winning the maiden award for the Best International Flow in 2019.



4. R2Bees - 2013



R2Bees, known for hit songs like "Odo" and "Slow Down," made waves in 2013, earning a BET Award nomination and further elevating Ghana's musical influence.



5. Stonebwoy - 2015, 2016



Stonebwoy, known for his phenomenal talent, won Ghana's second BET Award in 2015, solidifying his place as a globally recognized artist. He also got nominated again in 2016.



6. MzVee - 2015, 2016



MzVee became the first Ghanaian female artist nominated at the BET Awards in 2015, and subsequently in 2016. Marking a historic moment for women in Ghana's music industry.



7. Kwesi Arthur - 2018



In 2018, Kwesi Arthur received a nomination in a new category, Best New International Act, reflecting his rising prominence in the music scene.



8. Camidoh - 2023



Camidoh bagged a BET nomination for the 2023 BET Award in the Viewers’ Choice: Best New International Act category.



9. Black Sherif - 2022, 2023

- Black Sherif, a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry, received a second BET Hip Hop Award nomination in 2023. This was after his first nomination of the same category in 2022. His nomination speaks volumes about his impact on the hip-hop genre.



From hip-hop to Afro-pop, Ghanaian artistes continue to push boundaries and inspire a new generation of musicians. As they continue to shine, they inspire the world and showcase the rich diversity of Ghanaian music.



With Ghana's musical legacy firmly established on the international stage, the nation eagerly anticipates future BET Award nominations and wins that will further illuminate its thriving music industry.





