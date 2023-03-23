Kofi Kinaata's music used in church sermon, praised for gospel themes

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Ghanaian highlife artist Kofi Kinaata has once again found himself in the spotlight as one of his songs was used as a sermon in a church.



Apostle Okoh Agyemang of Living Yahweh 7th Day Sabbath Assemblies dissected Kinaata's hit song "Susuka," noting its gospel themes and its message of contentment.



During his sermon, Apostle Agyemang stressed the importance of upholding moral values and relying on God for guidance.



He dedicated the lyrics of "Susuka" to those in his congregation who struggle with living within their means, using the song's message of finding contentment in difficult situations to encourage them.



After the sermon, Apostle Agyemang requested another of Kinaata's songs, "Things Fall Apart," and warned his members about the consequences of living a double life.



The sermon has since gone viral, and Kinaata himself has given a shout-out to Apostle Agyemang for using his music to spread a positive message.



Many have praised the use of popular music in church sermons, noting that it can be an effective way to reach younger generations and bring them closer to their faith.



Kofi Kinaata, who is known for his socially conscious lyrics and unique style, has become a beloved figure in Ghanaian music.



His music often touches on themes of love, morality, and the challenges of daily life, and has won him numerous awards and accolades.





