Kofi Kinaata’s 3 times songwriter awards caused me a lot of pain – Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular musician, Okyeame Kwame born Kwame Nsiah-Apau has said he was pained when Kofi Kinaata won three consecutive ‘Songwriter of the Year’ plaques at the Ghana Music Awards.



He remarked “before Kofi Kinaata won Songwriter of the Year three times, I was the only one who had won it back to back on two different occasions.



“After beating me, I was a little bit pained and hurt so I decided to do a recording with him to witness how he records in order to learn and understand what he does.”



He made this admission on Onua TV as sighted by MyNewsGh.com, when he was revealing the reasons why he decided to record a song with Kofi Kinaata titled ‘Sika’.



He continued, “so we started talking that we will do a song together for almost 3 to 4 years and we were still discussing it as to when this would finally happen.





“So last year we decided to do the recording and so I sent him a beat with my vocals on it and after listening, Kofi Kinaata told me it wasn’t good or nice.”