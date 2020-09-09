Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Kinaata runs away from Delay

play videoMusician Kofi Kinaata

One of the traits of Kofi Kinaata is his ability to crack ribs with his humourous remarks either through his song compositions or interviews and that aspect was not missing when he took his turn on ‘30 questions’ – a segment on Angel FM’s Drive Time show.



In what appeared to be an unexpected answer, the ‘Fante rap god’ said he would find a torchlight to aid him to exit a dark room should he be 'trapped' in there with celebrated female presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay).



His response tickled Quophi Okyeame, host of the show and his production team as they laughed uncontrollably.



Kinaata was among the list of nominees for the VGMAs Artiste of the Year but lost to Kuami Eugene. On the night of the event, he walked home with the Songwriter of the Year award having composed 'Things Fall Apart'.



The rapper cum singer has curved a niche for himself as one of the young musicians with unique and remarkable song writing skills.



A few weeks ago, he released visuals for his hit single ‘Behind the Scenes’, a song produced by Two Bars.





