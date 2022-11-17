KobbySalm releases Afro-Amapiano jam titled 'Rejoice'

Music of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Ghana’s untouchable Urban Gospel act KobbySalm releases his new track “Rejoice” before the festive season celebration, bringing the heat with a brand new Afro-Amapiano masterpiece.



'Rejoice' in that new gospel tune that showcases the continent's rich sound and diversity in the gospel music space. 'Rejoice' is ready to shake up the radios and dance floors this festive season.



KobbySalm has kept his head down, working hard to create music that inspires and entertains at the same time while giving relatable connection via every beat, firmly cementing his place as one of the most commendable Gospel acts of our time.



The song speaks of encourages everyone to rejoice regardless of whatever they may be going through, considering the tumultuous times we are experiencing today. The lyrics of the song is an inspiration that came from Philippians 4:4.



