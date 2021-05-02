Knii Lante condems pitching artistes against each other

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian reggae, soul, and Afro-pop musician and songwriter, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, professionally known as Knii Lante, has advised Ghanaians to stop pitching artists against each other.



He noted that this should be particularly avoided in the case of new artists and already existing artists.



Knii Lante believes that when artists are pitched against each other, there is no room for learning and hence the music industry does not grow as it should.



Speaking in an interview with Doctar Cann on the ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show, he explained: “We are always pitching the younger artists against the old artists by saying they are better singers than the older singers and it creates tension between fans and it creates divisions between the artistes.



"And as humans, as we are being pitched against someone else could allow some feelings to crawl up”.



The musician encouraged all to strive for unity in the music industry as that will only ensure that the industry flourishes.



“I think we should push more for unity in Ghana’s music industry. You know always pitching people against each other will only retire people before their time”.



Knii Lante is known for his songs such as ‘Baby Take Good Care’, ‘House of Care’ and ‘You’.



Knii Lante is out with a new song dubbed ‘Gong Gong’.