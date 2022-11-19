Kisa Gbekle and Afia Schwarzenegger flaunt same plastic surgeon in Turkey

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kisa Gbekle has constantly been eulogizing a certain, Dr. Sekan Balta, identified as the plastic surgeon who handled her Tummy tuck and liposuction surgery in Turkey.



She has on several occasions shared several videos and pictures on her Instagram and YouTube wall to either praise the doctor for performing magic on her body or recommend him to others.



However, the same doctor has been spotted on Afia Schwarzenegger’s page where she introduced him as her personal doctor.



Afia who is currently in Istanbul, Turkey to fix her teeth, hair, knee and other parts of her body was captured at a facility with that particular doctor in shot.



“There comes the best surgeon in the whole world. I’ve heard so much about you and I have been meaning to meet you. Meet my personal Dr and boss Dr.Serkan balta. Nicknamed the surgeon’s surgeon. He is the owner of Elit International hair clinic and best clinic Istanbul and does all sort of cosmetic and medical surgeries. He also employs the best doctors In Turkey in all his facilities,” Afia said as she shared the video.



She also shared some documents where she claimed to have been made the brand ambassador for the surgeon’s facility.



“The influencer terms and agreement are intended to outline the understanding of the influencer Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa and the facilitator. The contracting parties agree as follows,” these were captured in parts of the document seen on Afia’s page.



"How you wish you have my life..It's called influencing...Your hating can't stop God from blessing me or signing international deals so grow up. I'm an international Brand influencer...Actually the best from Ghana. DEAL WITH IT," she wrote as a caption to the said document.



Not too long after, Kisa Gbekle who appears to also be in Turkey shared a video on her Instagram page, goofing and vibing with the surgeon.



“I can’t come to Turkey without showing you the sexiest, the best in the whole world. (Takes off her jacket) look at my body. Is it still popping? Is it still nice? (wiggles her butt).”



Watch the videos below:









EB/FNOQ