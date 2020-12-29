Music of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

King Promise to be a judge for Audiomack’s ‘Rising Star Challenge’

Ghana’s King Promise will take his first role as a music judge among the panel

Most loved Ghanaian singer King Promise, will be a judge for Afrochella’s rising star challenge.



Music streaming platform Audiomack is partnering with Afrochella to produce the next edition of the ‘Rising Star’ challenge.

According to the Head of Operations and Commercial Partnerships of Audiomack Africa, this is to help deliver their promise to unearth talents in Africa.



Artists are to submit their best track and 25 of the best submissions will be included in a curated Audiomack playlist for the public to discover these emerging talents.



The winner will be selected by a team of judges that includes British-Ghanaian producer and DJ Juls and Audiomack’s Content Strategy Manager for Africa, Olive Uche, who will join Ghana’s King Promise as he takes his first role as a music judge among the panel.



The winner will receive a cash prize, a studio session at BBNZ live, and a featured slot on the music sharing platform.

