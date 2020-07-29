Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

KiDi to host virtual concert

Ghanaian songwriter and singer, KiDi

Ghanaian high-life and afrobeats singer and songwriter, Dennis Nana Dwamena known in showbiz as KiDi, has announced he will be hosting a live virtual concert on Friday, July 31, 2020 dubbed “Galaxy A Live Concert With Kidi.”



The “Adiepena” hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram page publicizing that the virtual concert would be live on YouTube and Facebook at 7pm on Friday, which coincides with the Eid al-Adha festivities.



The “Say Cheese” song of his Blue Extended Play (EP) has received public appeal and international recognition, as it debuted at No. 15 on the Official Afro beat Charts UK.



This concert would provide a platform to perform songs from his Blue EP for the first time.



Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of restrictions on social gatherings; numerous artistes have had to use virtual platforms to entertain and connect with their fans.

