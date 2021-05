Entertainment of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Ghanaian musician, KiDi has been spotted in a new look.



The Lynx Entertainment artiste rocked grey-coloured hair in these photos sighted by Zionfelix.net.



There was an inscription ‘Blue’ on his skin.



It appears he’s working on one of his projects under the ‘Blue’ EP.



See the photos below.