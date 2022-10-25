KiDi’s ‘Blessed’ and ‘Touch It' make Billboard’s top 6 songs for the week

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

KiDi has had two of his songs, ‘Blessed’ and ‘Touch It’, captured in Billboard’s Top 10 songs for this week.



The self-acclaimed ‘Sugar Daddy’ shared a love emoji after he chanced on the music chart with his songs labelled as most played.



In a post he shared on Instagram, he tagged Billboard and shared a blue love emoji to express his appreciation.



His song, ‘Touch It’, made a re-entry after it became a worldwide hit song last year and earlier this year.



Scanning through the list of artistes on Billboard’s chart, KiDi was noticeably the only African artiste in the midst of Sam Smith, Cardi B, and Sona Mohapatra among others in the Top 6.



Surprisingly Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Kizz Daniel, among other notable Nigerian artistes known worldwide, were not in there with him.



In some social media reactions shared by some netizens, they have noted that KiDi’s songs finding their way to Billboard was a massive win for him.







