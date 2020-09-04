Music of Friday, 4 September 2020

KiDi debuts Billboard charts with 'Say Cheese' remix

Ghanaian afro-pop musician and producer KiDi has been listed on Billboard charts for his work “Say Cheese” remix featuring Teddy Riley.



The Lynx Entertainment record label signee is credited for numerous hit singles since making entry into the music industry but has now gained major international recognition.



The Billboard charts, which is an international music charting firm, tabulate the relative weekly popularity of songs and albums in the United States and around the world.



The charts can be ranked according to sales, streams, or airplay, and for main song charts such as the Hot 100 song chart, all three data are used to compile the charts.



KiDi, just like the few Ghanaian local talents who have found their way on the chart, is full of joy after achieving this feat.



His song made its way through the Top Thriller Global Chart category, placing number 15 for its first week.



The mid-tempo afro-pop song is now competing with the likes of Cardi B, City Girls and other top US artistes.





