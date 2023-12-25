KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, Cina Soul lead the festive choir with 'Jingle Beats'

Music of Monday, 25 December 2023

Source: Ricky Tenneson, Contributor

FulLCircL Management proudly presents Jingle Beatz, a live studio performance featuring eight of Ghana's talented musicians.



Executive produced by Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu and visually curated by David Nicole-Sey, the album seamlessly blends chart-topping hits with Christmas carols, capturing the festive spirit.



The event opens with Cina Soul's soulful performance of Waiting and Feelings, transitioning into a lively Christmas carol rendition. Ayisi follows with Grind and Antiso, creatively fused with José Feliciano Feliz's Navidad. Lasmid brings energy with his hits Friday Night and Bad Boy, donning a festive coastal masquerade-themed outfit.



FullCirCL's set showcases upcoming artists, featuring Djay's electrifying performance of Balance it and Amina. Kelvynboy combines Frank Sinatra's Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with his hits Down Flat and Akan Christmas song Yɛ ma mo afihyia pa.



KiDi's visually stunning set incorporates lively colors and festive elements, while Kuami Eugene captivates with Single and Monica. B4Bonah concludes the show with a poignant performance of Dear God, blending emotions with a hip-hop vibe.



In a triumphant culmination, Jingle Beatz stands as a showcase of Ghana's musical excellence, offering a diverse tapestry of talent and immersive experiences that transcend traditional album presentations.



