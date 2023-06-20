Kenpong celebrates daughter as she graduates from Paris School of Business

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Miss Helen Biamah Agyapong, a product of the famous Aburi Girls High School, has graduated from the Paris School of Business, ranked a first-tier, premier European institution.



At the graduation ceremony held in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 18, 2023, Miss Agyapong was named among the top students who achieved academic excellence from the globally acclaimed academic institution.



The newly-minted graduate, the second child of an accomplished businessman, Mr. Kennedy Somuah Agyapong, popularly known as Kenpong, celebrated the attainment of her degree, with family on hand.



Kenpong a Kwahu man and a proud father, was present with his third son, Kenneth Somuah Agyapong, a high school student of the Alfred Nobel Schule, in Berlin, who flew in from Germany, to share in the glory and honour of his elder sister.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Kenpong basked in the glory of his 22 year old daughter’s achievement.



"It is every parent's honour, to see his or her ward climb the academic ladder. So, I went all the way to France, to support her.



"Witnessing your daughter graduate from an established institution like this, is a wonderful experience. It was one of my proudest moments.



"I congratulate her, on her achievement, and I wish her, the very best in her endeavours," concluded Kenpong, whose guidance and mentorship of his young daughter has paid great dividends.







Given the litany of businesses owned by her father, in varied industries, young Helen Biamah Agyapong, is positioned, strategically, to walk in her father's glorious shoes, and help maintain the Kenpong Group of Companies ahead of the competition.



Helen Agyapong began her education at the Morning Star School in Accra, and attended Aburi Girls School before minting her degree at the prestigious Paris School of Business.



