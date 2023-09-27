Kenkey is now GH¢5? I never imagined this day would come – Tic cries out

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Hiplife artiste, Nana Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Tic, has lamented the high cost of living in the country that has coerced him to deny certain foods that he used to purchase.



He expressed his astonishment after finding out that Kenkey now cost GH¢5, and it compelled him and his household to stop purchasing it as it is one of the most cherished foods.



The hiplife artiste disclosed that kenkey used to be one of the cheapest foods in his lifetime and never thought the price would soar to such an extent.



Tic bemoaned the current price of coconut which stands at GH¢5 and expressed worry over the dwindling fortunes of the Ghanaian economy.



His comment comes on the back of the economic crisis the country is grappling with that has caused more people to voice their concerns to the government through protests and social media rants by aggrieved citizens.



“Honestly I and my household love kenkey, but now we don’t buy it that often because a ball of kenkey is now GH¢5. I never imagined this day will come whereby kenkey, one of the cheapest food in my lifetime will cost that much. Can you imagine one coconut is now GH¢5 too. This is the reality,” Tic wrote on his Twitter page.



His concerns form part of other celebrities and personalities who have called on the Akufo-Addo-led government to heed the grievances of Ghanaians and fix the economy.



