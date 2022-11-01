Kelly advises Mzbel on how to make more money with 'Asibolanga' song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

Ghanaian music industry player who doubles as a digital strategist and media marketer, Mr. Kelly Nii Lartey, has advised popular Ghanaian musician Mzbel on how he could make millions of money with her current trending song #Asibolanga.



Dr. Kelly, who took to his verified Facebook account to send this message, posted "Dear MzbeL,



To make a real music business, you have put up #Asibolanga LP/EP with renditions per the template by Epixode.



1. Jazz version



2. Dancehall version ft Epixodemusic



3. Hiplife/ Trap version ft MDK



4. Afrobeats version ft Mr. Drew



5. Highlife version ft Daddy Lumba produced by Appietus."



6. Few instrumental.



You stand a better chance of reaching wider audiences, and your fans can enjoy rich collections of content via YouTube for videos of LP/EP! This will open up your talent to varied music lovers across the world, not only in Ghana."



Kelly was one of the few industry players who fell in love with the teaser of #Asibonlanga before it was officially released.



Also, Mzbel has cleared up the air against rumours saying #Asibolanga was targeted at Ghanaian Actress Afia Schwarzenegger.



According to Mzbel, the term Asibolanga has nothing to do with the actress, so Ghanaians should stop creating enemies for her.