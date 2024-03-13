Keep quiet and mourn your husband! – Afia Schwarzenegger slams John Kuma’s wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Controversial Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has admonished Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late deputy finance minister, John Kumah, to focus on mourning her husband and avoid speaking publicly.



She explained that a widow should not speak to the media or address issues before her husband's burial.



The socialite advised John Kumah's wife to abstain from heeding politicians' instructions to speak publicly because she would end up making needless comments that could lead her into controversy.



Afia called on Kumah's wife to let God guide her in these trying moments instead of relying on her discretion.



"The woman [Kumah's wife] is a pastor, and I know she is not going to do politics, but she should keep quiet. If you follow politicians, you will end up making unnecessary remarks. How can you say, 'Kumah, who was 45-year-old is better than others.'



"Did she think about it? Let God guide your utterances as a pastor, and don't speak anyhow. From what you said in the interview, the holy spirit had departed from you. Stop granting interviews and mourn your husband," she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



She remarked after Lilian Kumah granted an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, where she responded to criticisms surrounding her husband's death.



Lilian said that Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about her husband's death was not genuine because he had been informed about the situation earlier.



Autopsy report rules out poisoning as the cause of Kumah's death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to an autopsy report, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death and clarified that it had nothing to do with poisoning. Kumah was 45 years old.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic Party (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He recently won the party's parliamentary primaries in his constituency overwhelmingly to represent it in the upcoming general elections.



He was an entrepreneur, a preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and six children.



