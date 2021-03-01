Music of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Keeny Ice's 'Border vibes' EP gets listed on Spotify playlist

Official artwork of the project

Ghanaian rapper Keeny Ice and his fans are currently celebrating a sweet milestone his debut EP 'Border vibes' has achieved after being listed on +233Bars playlist by global music streaming portal, Spotify.



This came days after releasing the 6-track EP which chronicles his rise from the border town of Aflao to becoming one of the most talked-about rappers in recent times.



The powerful body of work produced by Two Bars and Seshi is also receiving amazing reviews by music lovers on social media, radio, and more.



Versatile and award-winning Ghanaian musician Edem has also endorsed the EP and urged music lovers to support the project by way of sharing it with friends on their list.



Besides Spotify, the 'Border Vibes' EP has also been rated on Apple Music and Audiomack with over 25,000 streams and still counting. YouTube and other platforms are also rising at an appreciable level every hour.



Keeny Ice's manager, Jonilar in a post 24 hours after the release described the reception as satisfying and urged all music lovers to pay critical attention to Keeny Ice's style and approach to music embodied in the new work.



The 'Border Vibes' EP was released independently under Mo'shes music with production support from DS Media.



Stream here.