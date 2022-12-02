Karma is impartial and equally judgmental - Akuapem Poloo after court sentences Afia Schwar

Entertainment of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One year and eight months later, Ghanaian socialite, Akwapem Poloo indicated that karma is impartial and equally judgmental in its assessment of all human behaviour after it was disclosed that Afia Schwarzenegger was to taste prison for ten days and pay a fine of ¢60,000.



It can be recalled that in April 2021, Akwapem Poloo was sentenced to a 90-day jail term for taking naked pictures with her son when he turned seven.



Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media to jubilate and condemned people who were calling for the judge who sentenced Haniya to 90 days in jail to temper justice with mercy.



According to Afia, those individuals were hypocrites and parasites who say one thing and do the other while praising the judge for her ruling.



In a live video on Instagram, the socialite narrated how her court sentence affected her life and also that of her family.



“Just know that Karma is a b****h. Don't wish anyone downfall. Karma is for everyone. You can step on everyone and if the person says he or she will take you to prison, you will go to prison. Know that and don't mock anybody.



“Don't mock anybody who is in trouble. Never jubilate. Don't jubilate over anyone’s downfall. I will never wish for the downfall of anyone. Just stay safe so that you can enjoy Christmas with your family,” she said.



Her video comes after Fadda Dickson, Nana Ama Agyeman, aka Nana Ama McBrown, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, alias Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Asare Obeng, alias Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes, alias Mr Logic and UTV, have been cited for contempt of court.



The parties were dragged to court by Chairman Wontumi after discussing the merits of a defamation suit which was pending in court.







Watch an episode of E-Forum below.











ADA/BOG