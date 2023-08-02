Kanayo reveals he was the 1st Nigerian actor to fly in a helicopter in a movie

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Veteran Nollywood star, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere aka Kanayo Kanayo, trended online a few days ago over some of his old ritual videos.



While trending, the actor revealed information that was not known by a lot of his fans.



According to him, he was the first Nigerian entertainer to fly in a helicopter in a movie.



He added that it was very risky because he had no insurance at the time, but he was willing to go that length to entertain his fans.



He wrote: “God has been faithful to me in the industry. First Nigerian Actor to be hired as a performer to fly in a helicopter in a movie. #KOKisOK #OCHIAGHA IGBO NINE. Nollywood has really come a long way. No insurance oooo, any kpam for helicopter, man don waka. The many risks we took to entertain you. Kudos to Amaco Group.”



