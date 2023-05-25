Kamafo’s music video for 'Bread Of Life' declares his intention to save the streets

Music of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: Projects Kamafo, Contributor

Kamafo has made a statement with his latest music video of 'Bread of Life' which speaks directly to the heart of the streets.



In a world where many are struggling to find hope and inspiration, Kamafo’s music video offers a beacon of light by promoting positivity and encouraging social responsibility.



Street Kamafo is taking a stand and making a difference in the lives of its listeners.



Being the preacher that he is, Kamafo intends to preach salvation through music and inspire positive change on the streets.



The music video is a perfect blend of his signature style and a powerful message. From the opening shots of the video, it is clear that the artiste put a lot of thought into the theme and the visuals that accompany it.



Coupled with uplifting and inspiring lyrics laid on eclectic beats, listeners are assured it would be worth their time.



Check out the video below:





