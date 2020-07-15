Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

KSM reveals why he had to drop his education at NAFTI

Highly acclaimed Ghanaian actor, talk show host and satirist, Kwesi Sintim-Misa aka ‘KSM’ has disclosed that he dropped his education at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) after being in the school for a year.



Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ hosted by Rev Erskine, he said, “I went to NAFTI and in one (1) year, I left the place. That was around the time I started a play titled ‘Melo -Madness’ where I played seven (7) characters.



He noted that the play became very popular and gave him an opportunity which he could not refuse. And that is why he dropped his schooling at NAFTI after a year.



According to him, “A cultural attache of the US embassy in Ghana, Richard Overton came to see me perform the ‘Melo-Madness’, loved it and invited me to perform the same play to a couple of diplomats and embassy staff of the US embassy in Ghana at the US Information Centre (USIS).”



He noted that after the play, Richard Overton encouraged him to go to the US to further his studies in film making and directing.



KSM stated, “I had already gained admission and received a scholarship to a school in the US. Richard Overton waived my visa application for me. I never went for a visa interview. And all this happened when I was finishing my first (1st) year at NAFTI”



The radio host noted that after getting his visa, he left NAFTI to the US to finish his undergraduate studies.





