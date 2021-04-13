KODA reveals why he is solely a gospel sound engineer

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, known in showbiz as KODA, has said he does not record songs for secular artistes.



According to him, it is his choice to become an absolute “Christian engineer” and nothing would make him record any song for a secular musician.



“In 2002, when I started doing engineering, I decided to be an absolute Christian engineer. So, I record only Christian music in my studio,” he explained on Kofi TV as monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday.



Even though he had been recording some commercial jingles for companies, KODA maintained that it is either a gospel song or a commercial jingle but not secular songs.



“Just like a Rastaman will not touch his dreadlocks, a vegetarian will not eat meat... Kofi won’t play or record secular songs,” KODA said, creating humour.



When asked whether when he records a secular song, he will face hellfire, the ‘Nkwa Abodoo’ hitmaker quoted 1 Corinthians 10:23 to explain his decision further.



The quotation reads, “All things are lawful, but not all things are helpful. All things are lawful, but not all things build up.”



KODA further explained: “I do Christian music. Personally, if you open up yourself as a Christian to that genre of music, it does not only come with the song, but it comes with the people that record the song and as an engineer, you must relate well with your client and you must speak their language and also be kindred to their spirit; something that I cannot do,” he stressed.



