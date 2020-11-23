Entertainment of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

KMJ consoles Funny Face, says he is okay

Ghanaian media personality, Kleff Justice Maxwell, well known as KMJ, has consoled Funny Face amid his relationship challenges with the mother of his twins.



For some time now, Funny Face has been publicly expressing his anger on social media—and revealing certain things which needed to be kept from the public space.



Most of the things he posted indicated that he was really troubled.



A lot of social media users reacted and suggested that he needs help, Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu in a video called on friends of Funny Face to help him.



In this regard, KMJ, who plies his trade with Joy Prime met Funny Face for a discussion.



The host of Showbiz Now on Joy Prime revealed the comedian is very okay following their meeting at the beach.



He wrote in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net: “With Funny Face at the beach now. We’re really having a nice time and I’m not sure we will sleep today. Brother has just gone through a lot but it’s well. He still loves his baby mama and kids chale. Let’s just keep him in prayers #LaughAtMyPain



