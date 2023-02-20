KK Fosu and Elikem Kumordzie clash on live TV

Entertainment of Monday, 20 February 2023

What started as a discussion nearly resulted in a fistfight between two Ghanaian celebrities, KK Fosu, and Elikem Kumordzie, during UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, February 17, 2023.



Elikem Kumodzie was invited as a guest for United Showbiz following issues regarding an alleged ridiculing post that he shared about Sarkodie on Instagram.



‘The tailor’, shared a picture of Sarkodie’s two-pieced outfit, where he highlighted some parts he believed were shabbily done.



The topic was tabled for discussion once again, and Elikem shed more light on his reasons for posting such a thing on social media.



A displeased KK Fosu, who felt Elikem disrespected Sarkodie, interrupted him and also jumped to the rapper’s defense.



KK Fosu tagged the fashion designer a ‘disrespectful clout chaser’ and this sparked a heated exchange between them.



This is what ensued;



KK Fosu: “Sometimes your comments kill our souls. We wear our outfits, and you tell us what you like. There are opinions, but we have a way of saying it.



Elikem: Not everyone will like what you do, and you can’t impose that on people. You KK Fosu, not everyone likes your music and you can’t force us.



KK Fosu: “Learn the good things and not the bad”



Elikem:” Why why? Who are you? And why should people learn your good side? People chose to be a fan. You cannot force people to like you?



KK Fosu: Oh, what are you talking about? Why are you asking who I am? For instance, I can say what you are wearing is cheap. If you want attention for yourself, stop dissing people in the process. Do you think Sarkodie is stupid to wear this? Do you know where that guy has reached? Or you think it’s easy?



Elikem: “KK Fosu, you can’t expect everybody to respect people. So calm down. You can’t talk to me like that.”



KK Fosu “Age wise, I am older than you. I am also wiser than you.”



Elikem: “This is it. I am done! I am not having this conversation.”



KK Fosu: “How dare you tell me you are done? How can you disrespect me like that? It means you don’t respect me.”



